Amitell Capital Pte Ltd Invests $7.08 Million in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Amitell Capital Pte Ltd bought a new position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 49,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $7,081,000. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 4.4% of Amitell Capital Pte Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 97.8% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $54,000.

Shares of TLT traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $143.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,236,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,035,612. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $133.19 and a 52-week high of $163.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $148.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.52.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.183 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%.

About iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

