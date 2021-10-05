Stokes Family Office LLC Raises Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Stokes Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 852 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MA. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 137.9% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 157 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 4.6% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,253,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 7.0% in the first quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,282 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 52.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,755 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $444.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $428.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $418.48.

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 7,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total transaction of $3,020,921.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,320 shares in the company, valued at $7,831,734.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 15,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.80, for a total transaction of $5,787,017.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 129,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,291,894.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 872,777 shares of company stock valued at $328,809,430. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MA opened at $344.20 on Tuesday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $281.20 and a 1-year high of $401.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $357.25 and a 200 day moving average of $366.70. The firm has a market cap of $339.65 billion, a PE ratio of 47.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 109.48%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

