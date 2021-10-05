Navalign LLC Purchases 220 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Navalign LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,614 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Navalign LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 31.9% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,316 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 3.3% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,044 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 19.7% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 268,521 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $36,472,000 after acquiring an additional 44,185 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 14.5% in the first quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 4,108 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 1.4% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 128,950 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $17,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Stephens boosted their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $166.00 price target on Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.84.

NYSE:WMT traded up $1.79 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $137.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,228,957. The firm has a market cap of $383.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $145.55 and a 200-day moving average of $141.48. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.28 and a 12 month high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 384,073 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.51, for a total transaction of $55,118,316.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.21, for a total value of $1,370,866.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,212,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,213,033,182 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.