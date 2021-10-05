Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd Invests $1.91 Million in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 16,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,911,000. Crocs accounts for 0.5% of Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crocs by 145.9% in the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,732,339 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $139,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,797 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crocs by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,483,518 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $119,349,000 after purchasing an additional 614,245 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crocs by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,181,116 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $95,020,000 after purchasing an additional 63,504 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crocs by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 845,755 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $98,547,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crocs by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 762,073 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $61,309,000 after purchasing an additional 16,055 shares in the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CROX stock traded up $3.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $139.20. 21,837 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,347,188. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.06. Crocs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.15 and a 1-year high of $163.18.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $640.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.61 million. Crocs had a net margin of 35.35% and a return on equity of 126.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 93.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Elaine L. Boltz sold 9,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.39, for a total transaction of $1,202,809.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,398 shares in the company, valued at $13,378,667.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Michelle Poole sold 7,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,145,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,677 shares of company stock worth $5,402,956 over the last quarter. 2.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CROX has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Crocs from $185.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Crocs from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Crocs from $160.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Crocs from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Crocs from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.78.

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

