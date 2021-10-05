Aspex Management HK Ltd Makes New Investment in DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI)

Aspex Management HK Ltd purchased a new position in DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,000,000 shares of the ride-hailing company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,280,000. DiDi Global comprises approximately 0.9% of Aspex Management HK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of DiDi Global during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DiDi Global during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DiDi Global during the second quarter valued at $45,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of DiDi Global during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of DiDi Global during the second quarter valued at $70,000. 8.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DIDI traded up 0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting 7.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,756,191. DiDi Global Inc. has a 1 year low of 7.16 and a 1 year high of 18.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is 8.55.

Separately, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of DiDi Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th.

About DiDi Global

DiDi Global Inc, a mobility technology platform, provides ride hailing and other services in the People's Republic of China, Brazil, Mexico, and internationally. It offers ride hailing, taxi hailing, chauffeur, hitch, and other forms of shared mobility services, as well as enterprise business ride solutions; auto solutions comprising leasing, refueling, and maintenance and repair services; electric vehicle leasing services; bike and e-bike sharing, intra-city freight, food delivery, and financial services.

