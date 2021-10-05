Alaethes Wealth LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Alaethes Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,994 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Starbucks comprises 1.4% of Alaethes Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Alaethes Wealth LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SBUX. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 132.7% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 39.6% during the second quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 370 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. 68.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SBUX traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $111.24. The stock had a trading volume of 122,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,864,761. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $116.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.55. The company has a market capitalization of $131.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $85.45 and a one year high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

In related news, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $17,685,661.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total value of $44,110,527.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SBUX shares. TheStreet raised Starbucks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $127.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Starbucks from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.96.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

