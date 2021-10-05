Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) Hits New 52-Week High at $15.78

Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.78 and last traded at $15.76, with a volume of 15090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.45.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ISBC shares. Stephens raised Investors Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $15.50 to $17.50 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Investors Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Investors Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.65 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Investors Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.11.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $207.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.05 million. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 28.31% and a return on equity of 10.64%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Investors Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.57%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 15.5% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,818 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 112.0% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,251 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Investors Bancorp by 2.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,670 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Investors Bancorp by 12.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,644 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Investors Bancorp by 5.6% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 30,829 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC)

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers personal, small business, and commercial banking solutions. Its services include financial education, lending, investments and planning, treasury management, and industry. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Short Hills, NJ.

