Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Trading Up 4.2%

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)’s share price was up 4.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $65.01 and last traded at $64.97. Approximately 1,104 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,097,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.35.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RVLV shares. MKM Partners upped their target price on Revolve Group from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wedbush began coverage on Revolve Group in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Revolve Group from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.69.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.82 and a 200-day moving average of $58.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 2.62.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $228.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.91 million. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 13.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Revolve Group news, COO David Pujades sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $89,628.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 105,059 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total value of $6,772,103.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,428,066 shares of company stock worth $91,647,144 over the last ninety days. 51.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RVLV. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Revolve Group by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Revolve Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Revolve Group by 783.5% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Revolve Group by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.63% of the company’s stock.

About Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV)

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

