McMahon Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

McMahon Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the quarter. McMahon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 411,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,001,000 after purchasing an additional 17,188 shares in the last quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 112,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 64,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 228.2% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 12,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VT traded up $1.09 on Tuesday, reaching $102.54. 44,172 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,033,606. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $78.28 and a 12 month high of $107.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.97.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

