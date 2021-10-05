Wasatch Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 0.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 157,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned about 0.32% of MercadoLibre worth $245,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 240.0% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 29 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI traded up $6.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,599.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,270. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31,855.00 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,796.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,590.56. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,079.08 and a fifty-two week high of $2,020.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.18.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. MercadoLibre had a positive return on equity of 5.55% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 93.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Henrique Vasoncelos Dubugras bought 845 shares of MercadoLibre stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,783.32 per share, for a total transaction of $1,506,905.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MELI shares. lifted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,019.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. DZ Bank started coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,900.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,930.50.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

