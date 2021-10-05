Golem Price Hits $0.53 on Top Exchanges (GLM)

Golem (CURRENCY:GLM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. Golem has a total market cap of $532.83 million and approximately $19.45 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Golem has traded up 22.4% against the dollar. One Golem coin can now be bought for about $0.53 or 0.00001066 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Golem alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,080.21 or 0.08163874 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002002 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.48 or 0.00052992 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $129.13 or 0.00258377 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.52 or 0.00111078 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00013133 BTC.

Golem Profile

Golem (CRYPTO:GLM) is a coin. It launched on November 17th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Golem’s official website is golem.network . Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Golem is /r/GolemProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Golem’s official message board is blog.golemproject.net

According to CryptoCompare, “The Golem Network is a decentralized computation network. Using Golem users can buy or sell computational power from other users in a peer to peer environment. Golem is built using Ethereum smart contracts as a transaction system for nano-payments within the network. Golem Network Tokens (GNT) will serve as a secure medium for all transactions within the Golem Network. Starting 19 NOV 2020, Golem Network Token is migrating towards an ERC20 token, mainly because New Golem’s transaction framework is built on Ethereum’s Layer 2, and this scaling method requires tokens to be ERC-20. Migrate your GNT to the new, ERC-20 GLM token – step by step guide and migration options “

Golem Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Golem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Golem using one of the exchanges listed above.

