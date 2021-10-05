FLO (FLO) Achieves Market Cap of $6.36 Million

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded 17% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 5th. During the last seven days, FLO has traded 19.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. FLO has a market capitalization of $6.36 million and approximately $60,018.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FLO coin can currently be bought for $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get FLO alerts:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0981 or 0.00000196 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000044 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000055 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000011 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

FLO Coin Profile

FLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for FLO is flo.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLO was rebranded from Florincoin, it is a public record for building decentralized applications that introduces a new feature called floData. This metadata layer allows reading and writing to the blockchain quickly and easily, encouraging unique apps and tools to be built with FLO. “

Buying and Selling FLO

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FLO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FLO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.