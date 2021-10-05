SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Coverage Initiated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) in a report issued on Friday morning, FinViz reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

SDC has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on SmileDirectClub from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. William Blair lowered SmileDirectClub from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SmileDirectClub from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. BNP Paribas began coverage on SmileDirectClub in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an underperform rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered SmileDirectClub from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.36.

SDC traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.68. 155,066 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,891,363. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.86. SmileDirectClub has a 12 month low of $4.63 and a 12 month high of $16.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.73.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.05). SmileDirectClub had a negative net margin of 9.53% and a negative return on equity of 12.65%. The company had revenue of $174.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. SmileDirectClub’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that SmileDirectClub will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

In other SmileDirectClub news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total transaction of $2,650,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 66.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SDC. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 48,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in SmileDirectClub in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

SmileDirectClub Company Profile

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

