$151.95 Million in Sales Expected for Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) will report sales of $151.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Spirit Realty Capital’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $143.39 million and the highest estimate coming in at $164.70 million. Spirit Realty Capital reported sales of $112.92 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 34.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital will report full year sales of $601.16 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $564.97 million to $632.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $657.68 million, with estimates ranging from $584.90 million to $729.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Spirit Realty Capital.

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 23.87%. The business had revenue of $164.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.69 million.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $48.63 price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.15.

Spirit Realty Capital stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.17. 5,020 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 811,991. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.28. Spirit Realty Capital has a 52-week low of $29.40 and a 52-week high of $52.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.638 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. This is an increase from Spirit Realty Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is currently 86.44%.

In other Spirit Realty Capital news, Director Michelle M. Frymire bought 2,386 shares of Spirit Realty Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $51.00 per share, with a total value of $121,686.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,372. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spirit Realty Capital (SRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.