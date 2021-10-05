Short Interest in Leoni Ag (OTCMKTS:LNNNY) Expands By 50.0%

Leoni Ag (OTCMKTS:LNNNY) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the August 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS LNNNY remained flat at $$4.35 during midday trading on Tuesday. Leoni has a 1 year low of $1.35 and a 1 year high of $5.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.17.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LNNNY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Leoni in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Leoni in a report on Friday, July 9th.

LEONI AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cables and cable systems for the automotive sector and other industries. It operates through the Wire and Cable Solutions, and Wiring systems segments. The Wire and Cable Solutions segment focuses on the development of intelligent and secure energy transmission and data management systems solutions.

