Beck Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Beck Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Constellation Brands accounts for about 1.3% of Beck Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Beck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $3,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,444,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,501,000 after purchasing an additional 55,021 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 1.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,662,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,955,000 after buying an additional 29,552 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 4.0% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,659,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,309,000 after buying an additional 63,644 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 32.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,251,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,433,000 after buying an additional 304,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,248,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,971,000 after buying an additional 4,858 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STZ traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $213.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,105,471. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.63 and a 1 year high of $244.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $40.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $215.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.68.

STZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $242.00 to $234.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $266.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Constellation Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.08.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

