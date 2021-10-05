Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Shares Gap Down to $3.21

Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.21, but opened at $3.10. Orla Mining shares last traded at $3.12, with a volume of 1,787 shares trading hands.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Orla Mining from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Orla Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.42.
The company has a market cap of $776.31 million and a P/E ratio of -32.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00.
Orla Mining Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA)
Orla Mining Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. Its project portfolio includes Cerro Quema in Panama and Camino Rojo in Mexico. The company was founded on May 31, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
