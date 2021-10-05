Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Shares Gap Down to $3.21

Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.21, but opened at $3.10. Orla Mining shares last traded at $3.12, with a volume of 1,787 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Orla Mining from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Orla Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.42.

The company has a market cap of $776.31 million and a P/E ratio of -32.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLA. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Orla Mining by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Orla Mining by 8.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,137 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Orla Mining by 1.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 315,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Orla Mining during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Orla Mining by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 11,797 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.65% of the company’s stock.

Orla Mining Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. Its project portfolio includes Cerro Quema in Panama and Camino Rojo in Mexico. The company was founded on May 31, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

