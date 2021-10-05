GWM Asset Management Ltd Acquires Shares of 383,700 Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR)

GWM Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 383,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,085,000. Cloudera comprises 2.5% of GWM Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cloudera by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,885,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,663,000 after buying an additional 389,452 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cloudera by 33.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,796,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,737,000 after buying an additional 3,221,424 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Cloudera by 7.1% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,865,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,747,000 after purchasing an additional 524,793 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Cloudera by 23.1% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,792,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,564 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Cloudera by 652.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,966,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,905,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438,843 shares during the period. 77.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLDR stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,962,914. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.00 and a beta of 1.11. Cloudera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.34 and a twelve month high of $19.35.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $236.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.86 million. Cloudera had a negative return on equity of 2.59% and a negative net margin of 15.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cloudera, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Arun Murthy sold 79,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total value of $1,256,232.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,431,950.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Mick Hollison sold 110,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total value of $1,755,408.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 504,360 shares of company stock valued at $8,018,631 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities lowered Cloudera from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

About Cloudera

Cloudera, Inc engages in the provision of data management and analytics software solutions. It operates through Subscription, and Services segments. It offers data hub, data warehouse, machine learning, dataflow, and Hortonworks data platform.The company was founded by Amr A. Awadallah, Christophe Bisciglia, Michael Olson and Jeffrey Hammerbacher in June 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

