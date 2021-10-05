Amitell Capital Pte Ltd Purchases Shares of 66,189 Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI)

Amitell Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 66,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GENI. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in Genius Sports during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $18,891,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Genius Sports during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,241,000. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new position in Genius Sports during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,154,000. Bank of Hawaii bought a new position in Genius Sports during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,567,000. Finally, Trellus Management Company LLC bought a new position in Genius Sports during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,391,000. 43.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GENI shares. B. Riley started coverage on Genius Sports in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genius Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Genius Sports from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Monday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genius Sports currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.40.

Genius Sports stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.01. The company had a trading volume of 25,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,512,317. Genius Sports Limited has a 52 week low of $14.44 and a 52 week high of $25.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.79.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($3.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($2.17). The company had revenue of $55.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.75 million. The company’s revenue was up 108.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Genius Sports Limited will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genius Sports Company Profile

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions, comprising of technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

