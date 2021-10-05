ProShare Advisors LLC Has $675.05 Million Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 5.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,941,404 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 103,223 shares during the period. Facebook makes up about 2.0% of ProShare Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $675,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Factorial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the first quarter worth about $12,300,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,548,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $30,792,537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802,398 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,662,359 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,667,735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086,813 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Facebook by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,997,228 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,471,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 2,665.1% in the first quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,478,353 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $435,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,888 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded up $6.58 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $332.81. 773,333 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,603,180. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $362.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $337.19. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.61 and a twelve month high of $384.33. The company has a market capitalization of $938.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.32.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $29.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.93 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. Equities analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.40, for a total value of $87,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.63, for a total transaction of $26,485,299.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,583,765 shares of company stock worth $931,152,856. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on FB. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Facebook in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $455.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.85.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

