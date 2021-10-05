Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Shares Bought by Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,028 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,586 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,731,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $684,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 37,881 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $12,199,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 15,799 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $5,088,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 25,516 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $8,201,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PANW traded up $6.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $475.62. 11,003 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,158,152. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $435.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $385.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.64 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $219.34 and a 1 year high of $495.92.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 17.08% and a negative net margin of 11.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,431 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.13, for a total transaction of $1,304,226.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,130,531.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Key sold 1,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.87, for a total value of $457,870.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,070,030.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,684 shares of company stock worth $22,875,579 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

PANW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Summit Insights reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective (up from $425.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $506.13.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

