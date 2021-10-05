Evermay Wealth Management LLC Sells 75 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 62.2% during the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 10,920.0% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 4.2% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 6.4% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossvault Capital Management LLC grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 0.8% in the second quarter. Crossvault Capital Management LLC now owns 30,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,374,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. 77.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ROK shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $313.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $286.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, HSBC increased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $292.42.

In related news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 2,171 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.44, for a total transaction of $641,400.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,023,237.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Elik I. Fooks sold 2,900 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.68, for a total transaction of $932,872.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,075 shares in the company, valued at $2,275,886. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 21,564 shares of company stock worth $6,494,604 over the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ROK stock traded up $6.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $298.86. The stock had a trading volume of 3,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,165. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $226.23 and a 52 week high of $327.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $311.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $286.93.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 53.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

