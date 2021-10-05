Evermay Wealth Management LLC Has $1.84 Million Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,286 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for 0.3% of Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FB. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the third quarter worth approximately $251,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Facebook by 7.5% during the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,212 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Facebook during the first quarter worth $2,333,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Facebook by 9.2% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 10,758 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,167,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Management grew its holdings in Facebook by 4.6% during the first quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 101,475 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $29,887,000 after buying an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

FB traded up $6.70 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $332.93. 525,786 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,603,180. The company’s 50-day moving average is $362.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $337.19. The company has a market cap of $938.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.32. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.61 and a 12-month high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. The firm had revenue of $29.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.93 billion. Equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DZ Bank downgraded Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities upped their price target on Facebook from $395.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $355.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Facebook from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $404.85.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total transaction of $490,705.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.98, for a total value of $43,497.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,583,765 shares of company stock worth $931,152,856. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

Read More: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.