Beck Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Beck Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,360 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Beck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,783,000 after acquiring an additional 74,500 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 105.8% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 98.2% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 29,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,748,000 after acquiring an additional 14,707 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 127.6% during the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 14,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 8,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 9,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter.

VTWO traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $89.13. 40,011 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 787,678. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.92. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $61.20 and a 12 month high of $94.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.221 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th.

