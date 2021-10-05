Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Shares Sold by Beck Capital Management LLC

Beck Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 847 shares during the period. Beck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $2,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NXST. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,128,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,420,000 after purchasing an additional 322,469 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,982,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 32.5% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 939,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,739,000 after acquiring an additional 230,096 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 23.4% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,019,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,754,000 after acquiring an additional 193,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 439.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 235,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,099,000 after acquiring an additional 192,009 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

NASDAQ NXST traded down $0.96 on Tuesday, reaching $152.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,061. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.42 and a 12-month high of $163.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $148.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.00.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 38.21% and a net margin of 20.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 17.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.12%.

In other news, COO Thomas Carter sold 9,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total transaction of $1,569,594.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Blake Russell sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total transaction of $301,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,659,106.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,462 shares of company stock worth $2,563,507 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on NXST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nexstar Media Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.67.

Nexstar Media Group Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST).

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.