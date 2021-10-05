Beck Capital Management LLC Takes $2.19 Million Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Beck Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 25,265 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,191,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 630 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 990 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LNG shares. Wolfe Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. increased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.33.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LNG traded down $2.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,352,876. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.20 billion, a PE ratio of -43.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.47. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $45.51 and a one year high of $104.53.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($2.22). The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 5.73% and a positive return on equity of 22.07%. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 2nd.

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

