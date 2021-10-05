Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:BRDG) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:BRDG) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,300 shares, a drop of 42.6% from the August 31st total of 87,600 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 522,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE BRDG traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.52. The company had a trading volume of 92,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,739. Bridge Investment Group has a twelve month low of $14.05 and a twelve month high of $19.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.45.

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $71.97 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Bridge Investment Group will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BRDG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Bridge Investment Group in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Bridge Investment Group in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Bridge Investment Group in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Bridge Investment Group in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bridge Investment Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.60.

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc is a vertically integrated real estate investment manager, diversified across specialized asset classes. The company combines operating platform with investment professionals focused on real estate verticals: multifamily, affordable housing, seniors housing, office, development, logistics net lease, logistics properties, debt strategies and agency mortgage backed securities.

