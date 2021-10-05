Minor International Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:MNRIF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Minor International Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:MNRIF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,655,200 shares, a decrease of 41.8% from the August 31st total of 7,994,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Minor International Public in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS MNRIF remained flat at $$1.00 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.00 and a 200-day moving average of $1.00. Minor International Public has a 52 week low of $0.57 and a 52 week high of $1.05.

Minor International Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hospitality, restaurant, and lifestyle company in Thailand, China, Australia, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Hotel & Spa, Mixed use, Restaurant, and Retail. As of February 25, 2020, the company had approximately 2,300 restaurant outlets in 26 countries under The Pizza Company, The Coffee Club, Riverside, Benihana, Thai Express, Bonchon, Swensen's, Sizzler, Dairy Queen, and Burger King brands.

