WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) Shares Down 3%

Shares of WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) were down 3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.20 and last traded at $14.40. Approximately 4,464 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 751,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.84.

MAPS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on WM Technology in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of WM Technology in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of WM Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of WM Technology in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on WM Technology in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.56.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.10.

WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $46.93 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that WM Technology, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 241,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total transaction of $3,180,100.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in WM Technology during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of WM Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in WM Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in WM Technology in the second quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in WM Technology in the second quarter valued at $110,000. 19.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS)

WM Holding Company, LLC provides software and technology solutions to the cannabis industry. It operates Weedmaps, an online directory of cannabis retailers and information site for cannabis producers and consumers; and provides cloud-based software as a service and data solutions to cannabis retailers and major brands.

