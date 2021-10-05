ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Shares Down 3.8%

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU)’s share price dropped 3.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.91 and last traded at $16.91. Approximately 142,267 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 7,854,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.57.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.64.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the 1st quarter worth $1,899,000. HRT Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 85.5% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 131,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,107,000 after buying an additional 60,479 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the first quarter worth about $1,145,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $511,000. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $415,000.

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

