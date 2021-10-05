Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS)’s stock price shot up 5.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $125.16 and last traded at $124.82. 18,126 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,003,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $117.82.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $118.07 and a 200-day moving average of $111.07.

Get Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Elephas Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,514,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 380.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,090,000 after buying an additional 18,211 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 81.2% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after buying an additional 7,793 shares in the last quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC raised its stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC now owns 16,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,370,000. Institutional investors own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

Featured Article: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.