BOX Token Price Hits $0.0187 (BOX)

BOX Token (CURRENCY:BOX) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. One BOX Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0187 or 0.00000037 BTC on exchanges. BOX Token has a market cap of $1.86 million and $7.00 worth of BOX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BOX Token has traded down 22.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BOX Token alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $15.60 or 0.00031296 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 32.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.63 or 0.00338290 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001403 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000093 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BOX Token Profile

BOX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2018. BOX Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,776,753 coins. The official message board for BOX Token is medium.com/@boxla888 . BOX Token’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BOX Token is /r/boxla888 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BOX Token is box.la

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

Buying and Selling BOX Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOX Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BOXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for BOX Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOX Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.