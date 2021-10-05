Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $76.90

Shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $76.90 and last traded at $77.05, with a volume of 6754 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $78.83.

MDGL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $184.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $134.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.89.

The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.72 and its 200-day moving average is $102.89.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.58) by ($0.14). Analysts predict that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -15.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 34,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,010,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 23,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,690,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 10,495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product, MGL-3196, is used for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and familial hypercholesterolemia.

