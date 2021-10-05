Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA) Shares Gap Down to $20.33

Omega Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OMGA) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.33, but opened at $19.21. Omega Therapeutics shares last traded at $19.66, with a volume of 20 shares.

A number of research analysts recently commented on OMGA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Omega Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Omega Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Omega Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Omega Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 10th. The company reported ($3.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($2.94). Sell-side analysts forecast that Omega Therapeutics Inc will post -2.6 EPS for the current year.

Omega Therapeutics Inc is a development-stage biotechnology company. Its OMEGA Epigenomic Programming(TM) platform harness the power of epigenetics to develop a new class of DNA-sequence-targeting, mRNA-encoded programmable epigenetic medicines. Omega Therapeutics Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

