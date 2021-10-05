Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $55.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.70% from the stock’s previous close.
According to Zacks, “Carrier is benefiting from the growing momentum across its HVAC business. Also, a robust refrigeration business is driving top-line growth. Carrier is gaining strong traction in the transport refrigeration space, which is a positive. Further, Abound, which is performing well in the indoor environment, is likely to continue driving growth in recurring revenues. Also, improving order intake in the fire & safety segment remains a tailwind. Further, Carrier’s growing acquisitions are expanding its offerings, which is another positive. Notably, the stock has outperformed its industry on a year-to-date basis. However, mounting acquisition related expenses remain headwinds. Also, supply-chain constraints, which are leading to a surge in logistics costs, are negatives. Further, uncertainties related to the coronavirus pandemic remain concerns.”
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research lowered Carrier Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Stephens increased their price objective on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.06.
Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 12.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carrier Global will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.
In other news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 18,969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $1,045,760.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David Appel sold 34,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $1,965,781.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 2,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.70% of the company’s stock.
About Carrier Global
Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.
