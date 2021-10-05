Capital Planning Advisors LLC Invests $1.94 Million in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PPG. FMR LLC lifted its position in PPG Industries by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 169,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,158,000 after acquiring an additional 36,888 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in PPG Industries by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,305,210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $196,121,000 after acquiring an additional 19,269 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 140,602 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,257,000 after buying an additional 47,159 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 17,391 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after buying an additional 3,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 418.2% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 13,645 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after buying an additional 11,012 shares during the last quarter. 78.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on PPG. Societe Generale lifted their price objective on PPG Industries from $168.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on PPG Industries from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on PPG Industries from $197.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.58.

Shares of PPG Industries stock traded up $1.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $145.83. 10,207 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,301,599. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.52 and a 1 year high of $182.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $157.25 and its 200 day moving average is $164.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $34.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.13.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.25). PPG Industries had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 41.40%.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

See Also: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.