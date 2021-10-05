$0.35 EPS Expected for Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.35 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Cross Country Healthcare’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.39. Cross Country Healthcare posted earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 191.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare will report full year earnings of $1.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $1.02. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cross Country Healthcare.

Get Cross Country Healthcare alerts:

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $331.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.21 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 30.00%. Cross Country Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Benchmark raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $13.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.31.

In other Cross Country Healthcare news, SVP Colin Patrick Mcdonald sold 6,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $128,452.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,659.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Trunfio sold 33,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.83, for a total transaction of $657,602.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,021,133.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 66,640 shares of company stock worth $1,318,986. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the second quarter worth approximately $6,700,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 38.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,293,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,159,000 after purchasing an additional 356,907 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 17.2% during the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 2,430,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,132,000 after purchasing an additional 356,832 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,703,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,241,000 after purchasing an additional 267,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 35.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 608,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,051,000 after purchasing an additional 157,848 shares during the last quarter. 89.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CCRN traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.36. 7,967 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,090. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $811.77 million, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. Cross Country Healthcare has a twelve month low of $6.22 and a twelve month high of $21.98.

About Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cross Country Healthcare (CCRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Country Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Country Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.