Amitell Capital Pte Ltd Takes Position in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

Amitell Capital Pte Ltd bought a new position in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 53,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,224,000. GDS accounts for about 2.6% of Amitell Capital Pte Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of GDS during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of GDS during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GDS during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of GDS by 45.9% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of GDS by 69.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GDS stock traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,543,747. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.19. The company has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.20 and a beta of 1.00. GDS Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $49.16 and a 1-year high of $116.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($1.60). GDS had a negative return on equity of 5.21% and a negative net margin of 16.28%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.77) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

GDS has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet lowered GDS from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of GDS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of GDS from $110.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on GDS from $122.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

About GDS

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

