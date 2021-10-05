Brokerages Expect Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.94 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) will report $1.94 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Fortune Brands Home & Security’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $1.95 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security reported sales of $1.65 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security will report full-year sales of $7.55 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.52 billion to $7.58 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $7.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.90 billion to $8.06 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Fortune Brands Home & Security.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 26.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS.

FBHS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.07.

Shares of NYSE FBHS traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $92.42. 42,585 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 816,571. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $97.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.17. The stock has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a one year low of $78.81 and a one year high of $114.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is presently 24.82%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FBHS. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 9,918.5% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 362.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fortune Brands Home & Security (FBHS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.