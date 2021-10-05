Navalign LLC Trims Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Navalign LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,274 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Navalign LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Navalign LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 215.2% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 424.1% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.66. The company had a trading volume of 17,426,960 shares. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.54. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

