Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Sold by Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC

Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 334,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,924 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for approximately 9.3% of Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $13,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 71,962,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,838,924,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523,179 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 33,806,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080,541 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,294,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,123,000 after acquiring an additional 411,492 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 35.3% during the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 8,188,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,052,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 47.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,165,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981,677 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded up $0.33 on Tuesday, hitting $38.80. The stock had a trading volume of 30,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,671,536. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.90 and a 200 day moving average of $39.51. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $30.08 and a twelve month high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.