Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 12.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,207 shares during the quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in Truist Financial by 142.3% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the second quarter worth $46,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management increased its stake in Truist Financial by 325.3% during the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.91, for a total value of $80,982.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total value of $247,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $636,355.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research cut Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.31.

Shares of Truist Financial stock traded up $0.38 on Tuesday, hitting $60.43. The stock had a trading volume of 138,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,510,354. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $40.05 and a 52-week high of $62.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $81.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.39.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 23.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.53%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

