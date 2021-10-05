Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd Decreases Stock Position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd lessened its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 836,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,800 shares during the period. Tencent Music Entertainment Group comprises 3.2% of Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $12,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the first quarter worth about $216,964,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the first quarter worth approximately $159,679,000. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 5,631.6% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,375,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,130,000 after acquiring an additional 7,247,098 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the first quarter worth approximately $138,670,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 18.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,274,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,695,000 after acquiring an additional 4,473,850 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TME traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 228,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,600,102. The firm has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.73 and a 200-day moving average of $13.95. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 12 month low of $6.82 and a 12 month high of $32.25.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 12.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TME has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $36.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tencent Music Entertainment Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.01.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

