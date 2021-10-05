McMahon Financial Advisors LLC Sells 2,132 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

McMahon Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 27.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,504 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 2,132 shares during the period. McMahon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UBER. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 1,553.6% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 199.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UBER traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.53. 323,416 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,195,453. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.37. The stock has a market cap of $85.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.44 and a beta of 1.54. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $32.90 and a one year high of $64.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $1.11. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 15.64%. The company’s revenue was up 75.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.02) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

UBER has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Gordon Haskett started coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.63.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

