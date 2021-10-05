American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Shares Sold by McMahon Financial Advisors LLC

McMahon Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,967 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 6,704 shares during the quarter. American Airlines Group accounts for 1.5% of McMahon Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. McMahon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $3,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,378,296 shares of the airline’s stock worth $128,542,000 after purchasing an additional 197,361 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 150.6% during the second quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 70,946 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 42,632 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the first quarter worth about $736,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the first quarter worth about $461,000. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the second quarter worth about $244,000. Institutional investors own 53.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAL traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.41. 582,985 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,643,289. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.58. The firm has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.78. American Airlines Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.63 and a twelve month high of $26.09.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.71) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 361.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($7.82) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AAL shares. Citigroup raised American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. MKM Partners started coverage on American Airlines Group in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Redburn Partners started coverage on American Airlines Group in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Seaport Global Securities raised American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, boosted their price objective on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.73.

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

