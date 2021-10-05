Capital Planning Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,925 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for 1.0% of Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADBE. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Adobe by 110.9% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 289,374 shares of the software company’s stock worth $137,559,000 after buying an additional 152,168 shares during the period. South State Corp boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 0.6% during the second quarter. South State Corp now owns 31,034 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $18,175,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Adobe by 23.7% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,377 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in Adobe by 50.1% during the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 59,323 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,792,000 after buying an additional 19,800 shares during the period. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,147 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $7,200,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

ADBE traded up $10.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $568.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,279,103. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $635.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $565.32. The firm has a market cap of $271.01 billion, a PE ratio of 48.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $420.78 and a one year high of $673.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. Adobe’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 43 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.76, for a total transaction of $26,907.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.71, for a total value of $303,394.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,579 shares in the company, valued at $9,063,910.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,779 shares of company stock worth $27,799,424 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Adobe from $660.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $679.57.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

