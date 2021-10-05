Capital Planning Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 829 shares during the quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $2,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 256.2% during the second quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 3,048,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,921,000 after buying an additional 2,192,485 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 306.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,047,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,400 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 101.7% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,417,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,302,000 after purchasing an additional 714,751 shares during the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 1,893,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,125,000 after purchasing an additional 673,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,671,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,490,000 after purchasing an additional 628,319 shares during the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 3,950 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $81.93 per share, for a total transaction of $323,623.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 12,465 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $80.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,191.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Activision Blizzard stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.11. The company had a trading volume of 280,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,625,110. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.20. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.19 and a 1-year high of $104.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 4.83.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.15. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.17% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ATVI shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Argus lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.91.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

