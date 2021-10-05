Capital Planning Advisors LLC Buys 682 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC boosted its position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 2.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $3,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,860,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,548,274,000 after purchasing an additional 7,877,959 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Waste Connections by 10.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,499,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,383,336,000 after buying an additional 1,103,606 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Waste Connections by 2.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,974,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $832,992,000 after buying an additional 135,924 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Waste Connections by 3.0% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,744,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $620,510,000 after buying an additional 167,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Waste Connections by 3.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,028,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $242,272,000 after buying an additional 70,839 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on WCN. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $115.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.13.

NYSE:WCN traded up $0.82 on Tuesday, reaching $125.12. 36,059 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 839,921. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $32.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.71. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.02 and a 52 week high of $133.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.67.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.06%.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company was founded by Ronald J.

