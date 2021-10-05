EAM Global Investors LLC Invests $2.29 Million in A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK)

EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 49,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,285,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRK. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 105.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kendall Saville purchased 4,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.00 per share, with a total value of $281,706.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Thor Gjerdrum sold 26,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.42, for a total transaction of $1,504,495.72. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,388 shares of company stock valued at $2,165,048 in the last three months. Insiders own 25.60% of the company’s stock.

AMRK traded up $1.52 on Tuesday, reaching $63.46. The company had a trading volume of 241 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,113. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.08 and a fifty-two week high of $64.15. The stock has a market cap of $716.53 million, a P/E ratio of 3.57 and a beta of -0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.56 and its 200 day moving average is $47.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.36.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $2.08. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 69.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc engages in the trading of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services; Secured Lending; and Direct-to-Consumer. The Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services segment offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grain, ingots, and coins.

