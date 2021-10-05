Raze Network (RAZE) One Day Trading Volume Tops $389,453.00

Raze Network (CURRENCY:RAZE) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. One Raze Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000278 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Raze Network has traded up 25.3% against the U.S. dollar. Raze Network has a market capitalization of $8.01 million and $389,453.00 worth of Raze Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002008 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.86 or 0.00061903 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.78 or 0.00107896 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.95 or 0.00138331 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 73.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49,991.32 or 1.00288094 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,356.67 or 0.06733851 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002712 BTC.

Raze Network Coin Profile

Raze Network’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,864,521 coins. Raze Network’s official Twitter account is @R4ZE_Network

Buying and Selling Raze Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raze Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raze Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raze Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

